Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0602 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

