Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA BSMN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.08. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

