Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1037 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BSJO opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $25.65.

