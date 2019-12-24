Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2017 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BSDE stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.