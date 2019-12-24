Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29.

