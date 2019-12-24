Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

BSMQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96.

