Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0629 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BSCS opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.