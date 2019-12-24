Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0397 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA BSMT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.81.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.