Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2472 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PKW opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $69.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

