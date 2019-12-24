Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Announces $0.01 Annual Dividend

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0053 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

CQQQ stock opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

