Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

BATS PSMC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,404 shares. Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07.

