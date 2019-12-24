Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.26

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2572 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DB Agriculture Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.18.

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $16.33. 1,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.