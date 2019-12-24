Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3445 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

DBV stock remained flat at $$24.28 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

Get Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund alerts:

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (the Fund) is an index tracking fund and does not utilize any trading system, whether discretionary, systematic or otherwise. The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.