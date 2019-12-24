Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.86

Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.8606 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DB Gold Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.58.

NYSEARCA DGL opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. Invesco DB Gold Fund has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $47.50.

Get Invesco DB Gold Fund alerts:

About Invesco DB Gold Fund

PowerShares DB Gold Fund (the Fund), a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Gold Index Excess Return (the Index) over time plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Gold Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Gold Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.