Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5261 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $27.17.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

