Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.65 (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6475 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

