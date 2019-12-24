Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0029 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 69.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PEZ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.03. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.