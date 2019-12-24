Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1067 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFI traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.49. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,649. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

