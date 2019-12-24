Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0472 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

PDP stock opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $64.45.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

