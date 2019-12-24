Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

DWIN stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. 946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $26.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53.

