Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2252 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:PUI traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. 78,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,840. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

