Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2399 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

PWV stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.