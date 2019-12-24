Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0715 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

PEJ traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,609. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $45.47.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

