Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1619 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

NYSEARCA:PJP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.54. 12,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,573. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $69.38.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

