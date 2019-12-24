Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $104.38.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

