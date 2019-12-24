Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1106 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

PXH stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.