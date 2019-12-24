Invesco Global Revenue ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.19 (BATS:RGLB)

Invesco Global Revenue ETF (BATS:RGLB) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BATS:RGLB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.70. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. Invesco Global Revenue ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $30.09.

