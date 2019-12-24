Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. 13,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,480. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

