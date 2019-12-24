Invesco India ETF Announces — Dividend of $5.48 (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 5.4829 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of PIN opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Invesco India ETF has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

