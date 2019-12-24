Invesco International Revenue ETF (BATS:REFA) Announces — Dividend of $0.19

Invesco International Revenue ETF (BATS:REFA) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco International Revenue ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.17.

REFA opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. Invesco International Revenue ETF has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $30.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58.

