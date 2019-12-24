Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RIDV) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RIDV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

RIDV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

