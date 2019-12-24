Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $22.46.

