Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4231 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

KBWR traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24.

