Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWEM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2675 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

EWEM remained flat at $$31.98 during trading on Tuesday. Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95.

