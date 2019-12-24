Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFP) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3783 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMFP traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 385. Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34.

