Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0598 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:PZA remained flat at $$26.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. 41,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,158. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

