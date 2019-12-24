Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of BATS:PBDM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.39. 900 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

