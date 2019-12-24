Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of BATS:PBEE opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66.

