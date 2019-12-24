Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) Announces $0.10 Annual Dividend

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.04. 3,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $48.09.

About Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

