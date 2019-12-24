Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1872 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87.

