Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3064 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

USLB traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,595. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43.

