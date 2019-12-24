Invesco Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF (BATS:OVOL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF (BATS:OVOL) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Shares of BATS OVOL opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79.

