Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1023 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of OMFS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96.

