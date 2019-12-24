Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.96 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9603 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of PBP stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.