Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1965 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

EWCO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $26.24. 1,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,025. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.

