Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3207 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $222.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,592. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $222.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.83.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.