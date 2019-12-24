Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2429 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

EWRE traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.85. 834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $32.46.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.