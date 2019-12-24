Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRLV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.07. 99 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.