Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1113 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

SPLV traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $57.89. 103,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,139. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.65.

