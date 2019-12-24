Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $127.59 and last traded at $127.01, with a volume of 2825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.274 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,264,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,043,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 396,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,999,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 270,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 196,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,302,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

